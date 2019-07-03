Reviewing Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT)’s and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.68 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.65% of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.85% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.89% 2.77% 4.67% 7.32% 1.56% 10.35% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.47% 3.27% 3.85% 9.57% 1.65% 9.11%

For the past year Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. beats Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund on 3 of the 4 factors.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.