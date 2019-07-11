Reviewing Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT)’s and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)’s results

Both Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.65% and 7.45%. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.89% 2.77% 4.67% 7.32% 1.56% 10.35% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust -0.61% -0.61% 2.94% 2.94% -0.51% 9.87%

For the past year Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust

Summary

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. beats Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust on 2 of the 2 factors.