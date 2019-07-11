Reviewing Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT)’s and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)’s results

Both Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.65% and 7.45%. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.89%
|2.77%
|4.67%
|7.32%
|1.56%
|10.35%
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|-0.61%
|-0.61%
|2.94%
|2.94%
|-0.51%
|9.87%
For the past year Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
Summary
Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. beats Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust on 2 of the 2 factors.
