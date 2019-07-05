Reviewing Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO)’s and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)’s results

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|1
|5.03
|N/A
|-0.38
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 8.69% of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 26.7% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.59%
|-0.08%
|0.64%
|-3.74%
|-10.31%
|3.26%
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|7.83%
|4.2%
|7.33%
|-9.49%
|-48.12%
|12.73%
For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was less bullish than U.S. Global Investors Inc.
Summary
U.S. Global Investors Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
