Reviewing Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO)’s and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)’s results

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 5.03 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.69% of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 26.7% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.59% -0.08% 0.64% -3.74% -10.31% 3.26% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 7.83% 4.2% 7.33% -9.49% -48.12% 12.73%

For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was less bullish than U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Summary

U.S. Global Investors Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.