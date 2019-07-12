Reviewing Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO)’s and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)’s results

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.69% of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.59% -0.08% 0.64% -3.74% -10.31% 3.26% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.39% 1.19% 4.3% 0% 0% 3.65%

For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.