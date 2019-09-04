Reviewing Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO)’s and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 105 4.65 N/A 7.95 14.27

Table 1 highlights Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 30.2% 22.9%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 2 0 2.67

On the other hand, T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s potential downside is -2.73% and its consensus target price is $106.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.69% of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 71.9% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 2.37% 3.97% 6.33% 5.26% 1.28% 7.95% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.11% 3.98% 6.9% 27.06% -3.4% 22.82%

For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was less bullish than T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.