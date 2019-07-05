Reviewing Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO)’s and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)’s results

Both Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 21 8.13 N/A 1.71 12.86

In table 1 we can see Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and StoneCastle Financial Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.69% and 24.74%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.59% -0.08% 0.64% -3.74% -10.31% 3.26% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.05% 0.59% 3.48% 9.96% 1.66% 13.94%

For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was less bullish than StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors StoneCastle Financial Corp. beats Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.