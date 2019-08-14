Reviewing Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO)’s and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.32 N/A 0.81 15.60

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.69% of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 2.37% 3.97% 6.33% 5.26% 1.28% 7.95% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98%

For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was less bullish than MFS California Municipal Fund.

Summary

MFS California Municipal Fund beats Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.