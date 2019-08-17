Reviewing Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO)’s and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM)’s results

We are contrasting Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 34 1.11 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Legg Mason Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Legg Mason Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.9% -0.4%

Analyst Ratings

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Legg Mason Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Legg Mason Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35.5 consensus target price and a -2.82% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Legg Mason Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.69% and 91.3% respectively. Competitively, Legg Mason Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 2.37% 3.97% 6.33% 5.26% 1.28% 7.95% Legg Mason Inc. -2.64% -0.11% 11.39% 29.37% 9.96% 47.63%

For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Legg Mason Inc.

Summary

Legg Mason Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.