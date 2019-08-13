Reviewing Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO)’s and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)’s results

We are comparing Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Evercore Inc. 89 1.44 N/A 8.17 10.58

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Evercore Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Evercore Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.69% and 94.7% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Evercore Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 2.37% 3.97% 6.33% 5.26% 1.28% 7.95% Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7%

For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was less bullish than Evercore Inc.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.