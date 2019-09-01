Reviewing Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO)’s and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 15.22 N/A 0.71 19.40

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.69% of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 22.19% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 2.37% 3.97% 6.33% 5.26% 1.28% 7.95% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86%

For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.