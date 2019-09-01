Reviewing Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO)’s and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|13
|15.22
|N/A
|0.71
|19.40
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 has Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 8.69% of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 22.19% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|2.37%
|3.97%
|6.33%
|5.26%
|1.28%
|7.95%
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|1.56%
|3.48%
|5.56%
|10.77%
|9%
|14.86%
For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
