Reviewing Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO)’s and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)’s results

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Altisource Asset Management Corporation 19 1.17 N/A -4.69 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 3.7% -14.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 8.69% and 31.7% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 2.37% 3.97% 6.33% 5.26% 1.28% 7.95% Altisource Asset Management Corporation -14% -32.48% -68.72% -68.21% -86.11% -68.14%

For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has 7.95% stronger performance while Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -68.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.