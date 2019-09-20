Reviewing Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO)’s and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)’s results

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|19
|1.17
|N/A
|-4.69
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0.00%
|3.7%
|-14.7%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 8.69% and 31.7% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|2.37%
|3.97%
|6.33%
|5.26%
|1.28%
|7.95%
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|-14%
|-32.48%
|-68.72%
|-68.21%
|-86.11%
|-68.14%
For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has 7.95% stronger performance while Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -68.14% weaker performance.
Summary
Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.