Reviewing Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC)’s and Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)’s results

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) and Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) compete with each other in the Mortgage Investment sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation 10 8.06 N/A 0.74 13.80 Ellington Financial Inc. 18 7.44 N/A 1.37 12.79

In table 1 we can see Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and Ellington Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ellington Financial Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Ellington Financial Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) and Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Ellington Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation has a 0.75 beta, while its volatility is 25.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ellington Financial Inc.’s beta is 0.41 which is 59.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and Ellington Financial Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Ellington Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is $10.5, with potential upside of 6.49%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and Ellington Financial Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.2% and 49%. About 0.6% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Ellington Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation -0.39% 2.52% -3.15% 6.05% -6.87% 21.82% Ellington Financial Inc. -2.02% -3.64% -3.32% 6.65% 7.24% 14.02%

For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation has stronger performance than Ellington Financial Inc.

Summary

Ellington Financial Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation.