Reviewing Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI)’s and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)’s results

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 35.03% of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares and 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|-0.14%
|2.04%
|4.1%
|10.96%
|10.24%
|16.46%
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.47%
|1.32%
|1.97%
|10.64%
|5.98%
|15.72%
For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. was more bullish than Principal Real Estate Income Fund.
Summary
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.