Reviewing Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI)’s and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)’s results

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Principal Real Estate Income Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.03% of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares and 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72%

For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. was more bullish than Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Summary

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.