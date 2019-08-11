Reviewing Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI)’s and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)’s results

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 has Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 35.03% of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares and 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|-0.14%
|2.04%
|4.1%
|10.96%
|10.24%
|16.46%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-1.7%
|2.67%
|6.98%
|9.15%
|13.57%
|17.2%
For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.