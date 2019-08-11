Reviewing Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI)’s and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)’s results

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.03% of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares and 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2%

For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.