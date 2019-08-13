Reviewing Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI)’s and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)’s results

Both Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|14
|4.61
|N/A
|1.12
|12.32
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
New Mountain Finance Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $15 consensus price target and a 11.94% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 35.03% of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 42.3% of New Mountain Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|-0.14%
|2.04%
|4.1%
|10.96%
|10.24%
|16.46%
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|-0.65%
|-1.01%
|-1.64%
|-1.22%
|-3.37%
|9.46%
For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than New Mountain Finance Corporation.
Summary
New Mountain Finance Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.