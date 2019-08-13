Reviewing Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI)’s and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)’s results

Both Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.61 N/A 1.12 12.32

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

New Mountain Finance Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $15 consensus price target and a 11.94% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.03% of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 42.3% of New Mountain Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46% New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46%

For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Summary

New Mountain Finance Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.