Reviewing Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI)’s and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NML)’s results

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NML), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NML)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.03% and 0% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 28.58% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. -4.03% -2.38% -6.23% -4.16% -19.08% 10.31%

For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. beats Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.