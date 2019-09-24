Reviewing Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI)’s and Its Peers results

As Asset Management company, Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has 35.03% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. N/A 21 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.76 1.88 2.57

The potential upside of the rivals is 198.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.