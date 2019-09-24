Reviewing Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI)’s and Its Peers results

As Asset Management company, Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has 35.03% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|N/A
|21
|0.00
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.20
|1.76
|1.88
|2.57
The potential upside of the rivals is 198.05%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|-0.14%
|2.04%
|4.1%
|10.96%
|10.24%
|16.46%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.
Dividends
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.