Reviewing Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI)’s and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)’s results

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|6
|5.15
|N/A
|2.04
|2.81
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
FS KKR Capital Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $6.5 average target price and a 12.65% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.03% and 29.87%. Competitively, FS KKR Capital Corp. has 0.33% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|-0.14%
|2.04%
|4.1%
|10.96%
|10.24%
|16.46%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|-3.86%
|-4.5%
|-9.05%
|-9.34%
|-28.23%
|10.62%
For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. was more bullish than FS KKR Capital Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors FS KKR Capital Corp. beats Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
