Reviewing Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI)’s and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)’s results

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 5.15 N/A 2.04 2.81

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

FS KKR Capital Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $6.5 average target price and a 12.65% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.03% and 29.87%. Competitively, FS KKR Capital Corp. has 0.33% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46% FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62%

For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. was more bullish than FS KKR Capital Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors FS KKR Capital Corp. beats Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.