Reviewing Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI)’s and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)’s results

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 19.09 N/A 0.62 20.78

Demonstrates Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.03% of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has 1.36% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2%

For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Summary

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.