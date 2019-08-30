Reviewing Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI)’s and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)’s results

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|12
|19.09
|N/A
|0.62
|20.78
Demonstrates Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 35.03% of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has 1.36% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|-0.14%
|2.04%
|4.1%
|10.96%
|10.24%
|16.46%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|1.03%
|3.23%
|2.4%
|10.17%
|8.77%
|13.2%
For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.
Summary
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
