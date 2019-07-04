Reviewing Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI)’s and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE)’s results

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.03% and 25.39% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -2.31% 4.55% 6.65% 12.9% -0.9% 11.71% Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0.2% -2.12% 4.96% -4.33% -12.71% 29.26%

For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in the business of exploring, developing, producing, gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal. It primarily invests in equity securities of midstream MLPs and stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as management philosophy and track record, competitive advantages via barriers to entry, long-term customer relationships and geographic footprint, regulatory landscape via permitting and export laws, quality of asset drop-down inventory including right of first offer, and assessment of fee-based contract structure including minimum volume commitments, inflation escalators, and take-or-pay provisions to create its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. was formed on March 28, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.