Reviewing Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI)’s and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)’s results

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cannae Holdings Inc. 26 1.77 N/A 0.42 68.44

Table 1 highlights Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Cannae Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Cannae Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.03% and 85.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46% Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1%

For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Cannae Holdings Inc. beats Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.