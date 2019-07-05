Reviewing Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI)’s and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)’s results

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 13 13.55 N/A 0.45 31.25

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.03% and 23.21%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -2.31% 4.55% 6.65% 12.9% -0.9% 11.71% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.5% 4.17% 7.03% 13.28% 7.54% 12.9%

For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. was less bullish than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Summary

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats on 4 of the 5 factors Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.