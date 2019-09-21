Reviewing Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI)’s and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)’s results

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.60 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.03% and 28.27%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.2% 0.47% -1.7% 2.87% -5.63% 4.45%

For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. beats Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.