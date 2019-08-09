Reviewing Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI)’s and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN)’s results

Both Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.51 N/A 0.02 479.47 Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 3.57 N/A 0.73 11.23

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Pzena Investment Management Inc has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Pzena Investment Management Inc, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.7% 8.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Pzena Investment Management Inc are owned by institutional investors at 26.94% and 63.4% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1% Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9%

For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has 9.1% stronger performance while Pzena Investment Management Inc has -0.9% weaker performance.

Summary

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats Pzena Investment Management Inc on 6 of the 9 factors.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.