Reviewing Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI)’s and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)’s results

Both Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|9
|17.51
|N/A
|0.02
|479.47
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|14
|8.54
|N/A
|0.24
|60.42
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. shares and 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|1%
|1.67%
|3.17%
|6.05%
|5.81%
|9.1%
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.14%
|0.28%
|-0.21%
|4.73%
|0.07%
|10.62%
For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. was less bullish than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
