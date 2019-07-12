Reviewing Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI)’s and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)’s results

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.06 N/A 0.02 468.42 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.34% 1.37% 2.53% 6.84% 1.83% 6.59% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund -0.86% -0.17% 0.48% -1.38% 0.82% 3.67%

For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.