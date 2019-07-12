Reviewing Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI)’s and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)’s results

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|9
|17.06
|N/A
|0.02
|468.42
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|0.34%
|1.37%
|2.53%
|6.84%
|1.83%
|6.59%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|-0.86%
|-0.17%
|0.48%
|-1.38%
|0.82%
|3.67%
For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.
