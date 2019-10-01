Reviewing Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI)’s and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 0.00 N/A 0.02 479.47 Janus Henderson Group plc 20 -1.45 154.45M 2.25 8.91

Demonstrates Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Janus Henderson Group plc seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. is currently more expensive than Janus Henderson Group plc, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Janus Henderson Group plc 771,478,521.48% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Janus Henderson Group plc has an average price target of $23.55, with potential upside of 4.85%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.4% of Janus Henderson Group plc are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1% Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14%

For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has 9.1% stronger performance while Janus Henderson Group plc has -3.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group plc beats on 8 of the 11 factors Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.