Reviewing Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI)’s and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)’s results

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.00 N/A 0.02 468.42 Fidus Investment Corporation 15 5.02 N/A 1.87 8.65

Demonstrates Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Fidus Investment Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Fidus Investment Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Fidus Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Fidus Investment Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Fidus Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Fidus Investment Corporation’s average price target is $17.67, while its potential upside is 9.62%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.34% of Fidus Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.27% of Fidus Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.34% 1.37% 2.53% 6.84% 1.83% 6.59% Fidus Investment Corporation -0.31% 5% 11.74% 15.32% 17.75% 38.41%

For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. was less bullish than Fidus Investment Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Fidus Investment Corporation beats Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.