Reviewing Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI)’s and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)’s results

Both Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 0.00 N/A 0.02 479.47 Central Securities Corp. 31 0.00 22.54M -1.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Central Securities Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Central Securities Corp. 72,709,677.42% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Central Securities Corp. has 46.53% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1% Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36%

For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Central Securities Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Central Securities Corp. beats Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.