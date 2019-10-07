Reviewing Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI)’s and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)’s results

Both Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.02
|479.47
|Central Securities Corp.
|31
|0.00
|22.54M
|-1.34
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Central Securities Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Central Securities Corp.
|72,709,677.42%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Central Securities Corp. has 46.53% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|1%
|1.67%
|3.17%
|6.05%
|5.81%
|9.1%
|Central Securities Corp.
|-1.4%
|0.62%
|4.7%
|18.58%
|13.53%
|25.36%
For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Central Securities Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Central Securities Corp. beats Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
