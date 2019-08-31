Reviewing Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI)’s and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)’s results

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|9
|17.73
|N/A
|0.02
|479.47
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 has Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|1%
|1.67%
|3.17%
|6.05%
|5.81%
|9.1%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|-0.63%
|-0.53%
|1.95%
|7.56%
|5.03%
|12.86%
For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.
