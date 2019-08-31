Reviewing Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI)’s and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)’s results

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.73 N/A 0.02 479.47 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 has Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86%

For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.