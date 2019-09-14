Reviewing Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI)’s and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)’s results

Both Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.26 N/A 0.02 479.47 Ashford Inc. 42 0.30 N/A 3.29 10.44

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Ashford Inc. Ashford Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Ashford Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Ashford Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.94% and 20.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.7% of Ashford Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1% Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89%

For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Ashford Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Ashford Inc. beats Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.