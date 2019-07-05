Reviewing Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI)’s and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 47.33% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 28.79% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.54% -0.34% 2.07% 5.94% 0.89% 12.55% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.19% 1.96% 3.38% 0% 0% 3.28%

For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 2 factors.