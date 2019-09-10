Reviewing Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI)’s and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)’s results

Both Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.76 N/A 0.96 43.83

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and PJT Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and PJT Partners Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, PJT Partners Inc.’s consensus target price is $42, while its potential downside is -1.64%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 58.8% of PJT Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 2.6% are PJT Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34% PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77%

For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has stronger performance than PJT Partners Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors PJT Partners Inc. beats Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.