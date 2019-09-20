Reviewing Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI)’s and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ)’s results

This is a contrast between Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 12.74 N/A 1.17 12.05

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.42% and 10.74%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22%

For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund beats Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.