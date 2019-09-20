Reviewing Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI)’s and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.56 N/A 1.31 12.40

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.42% and 11.49%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24%

For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.