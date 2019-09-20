Reviewing Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI)’s and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|16
|13.56
|N/A
|1.31
|12.40
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.42% and 11.49%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.26%
|2.39%
|2.66%
|10.37%
|7.15%
|17.34%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.74%
|2.33%
|5.25%
|12.46%
|10.69%
|16.24%
For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.
Summary
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.