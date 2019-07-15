Reviewing Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI)’s and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)’s results

Both Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 23 2.01 N/A 2.25 9.55

Table 1 demonstrates Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Janus Henderson Group plc is $23.55, which is potential 2.26% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 61.7% of Janus Henderson Group plc shares. Competitively, Janus Henderson Group plc has 0.97% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.54% -0.34% 2.07% 5.94% 0.89% 12.55% Janus Henderson Group plc -4.4% -13.61% -8.47% -8% -36.75% 3.81%

For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Janus Henderson Group plc.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group plc beats on 6 of the 7 factors Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.