Reviewing Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI)’s and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)’s results

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 48 11.84 N/A 1.73 28.27

Demonstrates Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 42.5% 11.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s potential upside is 2.25% and its average target price is $60.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 42.42% and 85.6% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.2% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.54% -0.34% 2.07% 5.94% 0.89% 12.55% Hamilton Lane Incorporated -2.51% 4.04% 12.51% 29.51% 8.3% 32.27%

For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was less bullish than Hamilton Lane Incorporated.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.