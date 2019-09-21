Reviewing Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI)’s and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)’s results

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.07 N/A 2.49 10.48

Table 1 highlights Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 42.42% and 1.87% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3%

For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was more bullish than Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.