Reviewing Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI)’s and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)’s results

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|26
|6.07
|N/A
|2.49
|10.48
Table 1 highlights Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 42.42% and 1.87% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.26%
|2.39%
|2.66%
|10.37%
|7.15%
|17.34%
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|-0.16%
|0.46%
|0.81%
|3.61%
|0%
|9.3%
For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was more bullish than Gladstone Investment Corporation.
Summary
Gladstone Investment Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
