Reviewing Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI)’s and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)’s results

Since Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 3.91% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.54% -0.34% 2.07% 5.94% 0.89% 12.55% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.78% 0.68% 0.68% -2.08% -6.1% 8.11%

For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.