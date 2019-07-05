Reviewing Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI)’s and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)’s results

Since Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 3.91% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.54%
|-0.34%
|2.07%
|5.94%
|0.89%
|12.55%
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|-0.78%
|0.68%
|0.68%
|-2.08%
|-6.1%
|8.11%
For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.