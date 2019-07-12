Reviewing Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI)’s and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM)’s results

This is a contrast between Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|12
|18.26
|N/A
|-0.21
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has 1.36% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.54%
|-0.34%
|2.07%
|5.94%
|0.89%
|12.55%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0.88%
|1.53%
|7.32%
|14.12%
|7.23%
|11.69%
For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.
