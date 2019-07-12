Reviewing Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI)’s and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM)’s results

This is a contrast between Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 18.26 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has 1.36% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.54% -0.34% 2.07% 5.94% 0.89% 12.55% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.88% 1.53% 7.32% 14.12% 7.23% 11.69%

For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.