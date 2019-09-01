Reviewing Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI)’s and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK)’s results

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 5.11 N/A 0.42 67.20

In table 1 we can see Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $30.33, with potential upside of 7.55%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 0% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 7.1% are AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62%

For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.