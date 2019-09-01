Reviewing Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI)’s and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK)’s results

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|27
|5.11
|N/A
|0.42
|67.20
In table 1 we can see Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
Competitively AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $30.33, with potential upside of 7.55%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 0% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 7.1% are AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.26%
|2.39%
|2.66%
|10.37%
|7.15%
|17.34%
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|7.77%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.62%
For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
Summary
AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
