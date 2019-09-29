Reviewing Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI)’s and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP)’s results

We are contrasting Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 135 0.48 130.26M 13.56 10.73

Table 1 highlights Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ameriprise Financial Inc. 96,196,735.84% 37% 1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Ameriprise Financial Inc. is $166.8, which is potential 13.05% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.9% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34% Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42%

For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was less bullish than Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.