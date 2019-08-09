Reviewing Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO)’s and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)’s results

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.36 N/A 2.46 5.71

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has a consensus price target of $15.25, with potential upside of 14.92%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.23% of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.34% 0.59% 1.36% 6.81% 2.91% 14.15% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22%

For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.