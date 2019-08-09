Reviewing Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO)’s and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)’s results

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|14
|4.36
|N/A
|2.46
|5.71
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has a consensus price target of $15.25, with potential upside of 14.92%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 30.23% of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-1.34%
|0.59%
|1.36%
|6.81%
|2.91%
|14.15%
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|-0.57%
|2.11%
|-3.11%
|0.5%
|-4.3%
|10.22%
For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
Summary
WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
