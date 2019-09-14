Reviewing Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO)’s and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH)’s results

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.42 N/A 1.22 11.02

Table 1 demonstrates Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.23% and 4.1%. Competitively, Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has 0.06% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.34% 0.59% 1.36% 6.81% 2.91% 14.15% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87%

For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.