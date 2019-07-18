Reviewing Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO)’s and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS)’s results

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.25 N/A 0.74 16.78

Demonstrates Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and OFS Capital Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.23% of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 24.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.42% -2.4% 0.97% 8.24% 0.71% 11.35% OFS Capital Corporation 1.65% 0.33% 6.85% 9.21% 10.38% 16.32%

For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has weaker performance than OFS Capital Corporation

Summary

OFS Capital Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.