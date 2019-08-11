Reviewing Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO)’s and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.84 N/A 0.75 19.49

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 30.23% and 16.26% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.34% 0.59% 1.36% 6.81% 2.91% 14.15% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49%

For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Summary

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.