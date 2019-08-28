Reviewing Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO)’s and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)’s results

Since Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.23% and 17.66%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.34% 0.59% 1.36% 6.81% 2.91% 14.15% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 1.1% 1.92% 1.31% -0.49% 2.13% 1.51%

For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Summary

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.