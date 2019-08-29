Reviewing Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO)’s and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)’s results

Both Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 36.83 N/A 1.14 9.34

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.23% of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 40.2% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.34% 0.59% 1.36% 6.81% 2.91% 14.15% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1%

For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was less bullish than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Summary

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. beats Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.