Reviewing Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO)’s and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 18.77 N/A 0.62 20.78

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors at 30.23% and 42.65% respectively. Competitively, Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has 1.36% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.34% 0.59% 1.36% 6.81% 2.91% 14.15% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2%

For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.