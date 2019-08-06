Reviewing Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO)’s and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|12
|18.77
|N/A
|0.62
|20.78
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors at 30.23% and 42.65% respectively. Competitively, Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has 1.36% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-1.34%
|0.59%
|1.36%
|6.81%
|2.91%
|14.15%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|1.03%
|3.23%
|2.4%
|10.17%
|8.77%
|13.2%
For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
