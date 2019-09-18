Reviewing Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO)’s and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.23% of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.35% of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.34% 0.59% 1.36% 6.81% 2.91% 14.15% BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.82% 4.72% 5.98% 12.37% 11.74% 17.86%

For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has weaker performance than BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.